Cardi B and Offset announce new collab after heated cheating drama

New York, New York - Hip hop's biggest power couple, Cardi B and Offset, took to social media to share that they are collaborating on Clout rapper's new single, Jealousy.

Cardi B and Offset are teaming up on Jealousy, a new single out this Friday. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Did this musical collaboration help hip-hop's power couple cope with their recent marital drama? Or was it all a publicity stunt?

A few weeks ago, Offset and Cardi B made headlines when the former Migos rapper accused his wife of cheating on him on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

The internet went wild, and the Bodak Yellow rapper clapped back publicly.

Things then appeared to have cooled off as the two enjoyed Paris fashion week together.

On Wednesday, both Cardi B and Offset posted a picture of the WAP artist pushing her hubby's face and looking away.

The snap's got a parental advisory label and appears to be the cover art for Offset's new single, which comes out Friday.