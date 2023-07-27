Cardi B and Offset announce new collab after heated cheating drama
New York, New York - Hip hop's biggest power couple, Cardi B and Offset, took to social media to share that they are collaborating on Clout rapper's new single, Jealousy.
Did this musical collaboration help hip-hop's power couple cope with their recent marital drama? Or was it all a publicity stunt?
A few weeks ago, Offset and Cardi B made headlines when the former Migos rapper accused his wife of cheating on him on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
The internet went wild, and the Bodak Yellow rapper clapped back publicly.
Things then appeared to have cooled off as the two enjoyed Paris fashion week together.
On Wednesday, both Cardi B and Offset posted a picture of the WAP artist pushing her hubby's face and looking away.
The snap's got a parental advisory label and appears to be the cover art for Offset's new single, which comes out Friday.
Was Cardi B and Offset's recent drama a publicity stunt?
Offset announced the new single on Insta, writing, "Let's talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!" Cardi B also shared the news on both Twitter and Instagram.
Fans are thrilled that the couple is creating music together, with some already convinced it'll be the hit of the summer or even the "collab of the year."
Another commenter called the couple, who have been together for five years and share two kids, the "the Beyonce and Jay Z of this generation." But, not all the commenters were as generous, with some writing things like, "We love a publicity stunt to sell records because the talent isn't there."
Publicity stunt or not, Cardi B's Insta post boasts over one and a half million likes, so plenty of her fans are ready for her feature on her hubby's single.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP