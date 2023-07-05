Cardi B says adieu to drama with hubby Offset at Paris fashion show!
Paris, France - Did the city of love fix everything? Cardi B and Offset have been spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. Does that mean hip-hop's power couple managed to kiss and make up?
Last week, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him in a since-deleted Instagram post. Cardi B immediately clapped back and denied her husband's allegations on social media.
Since then, Cardi B has sparkled in custom looks at Schiaparelli and Thom Browne fashion shows in Paris.
But the rapper isn't in France all on her own. On Tuesday, she was spotted on a shopping spree with Offset in the city of love. The two were even holding hands, as the Daily Mail reported. Could this be a kind of relationship therapy for the power couple?
Then on Wednesday, the pair made their first public debut since their drama hit headlines at the Balenciaga Couture show. They sat in the front row, together. On Twitter, Vogue footage posted by a fan shows them posing together.
Maybe the two fashionistas have been able to say adieu to their drama, especially since Cardi B posted a pic of her and Offset in her Insta story.
Cardi B enjoys a shopping spree
Regardless if Cardi B and Offset have made peace, the WAP artist appears to be having a fantastic time in France.
Per her Insta story, she went shopping in a striking tan Valentino bodysuit and matching floor-scraping cape, making many luxury purchases, including designer sunglasses, a necklace, and a Hermes handbag.
Of course, Cardi took to TikTok to unwrap the latest goodies for three million viewers and over 500,000 likes.
A week in Paris can go a long way towards dispelling any bad vibes.
