Cardi B announces a major festival show for Super Bowl weekend: "WELCOME TO CARDI GRAS!"

New Orleans, Louisiana - Cardi B has made a new money move as the headliner of a Mardi Gras-themed festival during the Super Bowl !

Cardi B is heading to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and Super Bowl weekend as the headliner for the Victory Fan Festival. © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old Please Me hitmaker revealed that she will be kicking off Super Bowl weekend as the headliner of the Victory Fan Festival.

The announcement featured Cardi sitting on a purple chair in a Mardi-Gras-themed 'fit that featured purple, green, and gold feathers, plus a shimmering, sequin corset.

The WAP rapper dished in the caption, "WELCOME TO CARDI GRAS!!! Y'all know I had to do it big for Mardi Gras.. so what better way to get this party started than with @whip_shots and @malibudrinksus ?!"

She added, "We're teaming up and topping all the hurricanes and daiquiris with my Whipshots, especially the new KING CAKE flavor AND we're taking this party all across the country, when I TAKE THE STAGE at @victoryfanfestival on February 8th!"