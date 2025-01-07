Cardi B dishes on putting her career over her love life: "I have a mission to complete"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B has been putting her love life to the side so she can focus all of her attention on her sophomore album! Here's what she had to say about it.

Rapper Cardi B has been putting her love life to the side so she can focus all of her attention on her sophomore album! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

It looks like Cardi B's WAP is on hiatus.

This weekend, the Grammy winner said that her music is in progress – and she's abstaining from sex and dating to put all of her energy into the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

"I don't want no distraction," Cardi said in the clip.

"This January is a very crucial month for me. I put a little pause on my dating life because January is very, very, very important, and I have a mission to complete."

According to the Bodak Yellow artist – who dropped singles On Dat Money, Enough (Miami), and Like What (Freestyle) last year – she doesn't want anything to "f**k up the schedule" for her album rollout.

Cardi explained that sex and dating can deeply affect the rest of her life, including her music.