Will Cardi B head to China following Kanye West's success?

Haikou, China - Prrr! Cardi B has reportedly been tapped to perform in South China, but will she take up the offer?

Cardi B (pictured) has reportedly been asked to perform at the capital of Hainan in southern China following Kanye West's sold-out shows last year. © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Global Times, the Invasion of Privacy rapper is among the few celebrities currently being eyed to perform shows in Haikou.

The city and capital of Hainan, Southern China is reportedly looking to capitalize off of Kanye West's two sold-out concerts in September 2024.

A local official confirmed that Wang Ke, director of the bureau, announced at a public meeting that Cardi and rapper Travis Scott have been personally invited to perform in Haikou.

Wang further added that the area will intensify efforts to integrate culture and tourism in 2025 with concerts and music festivals featuring domestic and international stars.

Sounds like the Bodak Yellow rapper and Kylie Jenner's baby daddy aren't the only big stars on China's radar!