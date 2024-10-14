Cardi B ate more than cake with these fire birthday looks!
New York, New York - Cardi B turned 32 on Friday, October 11! Naturally, she spent the whole weekend celebrating with friends, family, and some fab fashion 'fits.
In her first birthday 'fit check posted to Instagram this weekend, Cardi sported a low-cut, form-fitting lace-up maxi dress in light pink.
She wore her hair in bouncy curls as she posed for some adorable pictures alongside her three kiddos with all of her gorgeous birthday roses arranged on a table behind them.
Her two older kids, Kulture and Wave, can be seen smiling at the camera as their mama cradles her new baby, whose name has not yet been released to the public.
"I can't say thank you enough to all my social media besties and cousins," she wrote in the post's caption.
"All the love you sent me and all the posts you made to celebrate me could never go unnoticed! You all are truly one in a million!"
Soon after she posted another outfit, this time without the kids...
Cardi B rocks the littlest of little black dresses
Cardi, posing alone and with her best girlfriends as they got ready for a night on the town, rocked a revealing black dress with bling shining on a prominent belt buckle and her high heels.
She wore her long black hair loose with a delicate diamond necklace to complete the look.
In the post's caption, the rapper called this her "little thotty dress," explaining that the look she was originally going to wear for her birthday night out was a tad too small to fit her comfortably.
To remedy the situation, she drove to the strip club where she worked for four years and bought the black dress seen in her pics "because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night."
Cardi gushed about her friends over at the gentlemen's club: "I love the fact that they don't see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA."
"Fun fact.. that was my stripper name," she added cheekily.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib