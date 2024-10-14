Cardi B ate more than cake with these fire birthday looks!

New York, New York - Cardi B turned 32 on Friday, October 11! Naturally, she spent the whole weekend celebrating with friends, family, and some fab fashion 'fits.

In her first birthday 'fit check posted to Instagram on Sunday, Cardi rocks a low-cut form-fitting lace-up maxi dress in light pink alongside her three kiddos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

In her first birthday 'fit check posted to Instagram this weekend, Cardi sported a low-cut, form-fitting lace-up maxi dress in light pink.

She wore her hair in bouncy curls as she posed for some adorable pictures alongside her three kiddos with all of her gorgeous birthday roses arranged on a table behind them.

Her two older kids, Kulture and Wave, can be seen smiling at the camera as their mama cradles her new baby, whose name has not yet been released to the public.

"I can't say thank you enough to all my social media besties and cousins," she wrote in the post's caption.

"All the love you sent me and all the posts you made to celebrate me could never go unnoticed! You all are truly one in a million!"

Soon after she posted another outfit, this time without the kids...