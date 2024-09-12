Cardi B welcomes baby girl amid Offset divorce: "The prettiest lil thing"

Los Angeles, California - Prrrr! Cardi B is officially a mom of three, as she's announced the arrival of her and Offset's baby girl.

Cardi B is now a mom of three with the arrival of her new baby girl, who was born earlier this week. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Thursday, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning rapper announced her third child's arrival via Instagram.

The carousel of snaps first featured a smiling Cardi holding her new daughter while styled in a floral robe.

The following pic showed the Bodak Yellow artist's estranged hubby with their baby girl and their two older kids, Kulture and Wave, with another snap capturing their daughter holding her new sister.



More footage included the Cardi breastfeeding the newborn, plus a clip of the Migos rapper cradling their baby.

The WAP rapper captioned the dump, "The prettiest lil thing, adding that her daughter's birthday was September 7.

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy on the same day the news that she had filed for divorce from Offset for the second time broke.