Cardi B breathes new life into Barbiecore with latest glam hair look!

Cardi B was clearly feeling herself in a series of gorgeous Instagram videos posted on Thursday! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Bodak Yellow rapper posted numerous clips to her Insta stories showing herself in a low-cut minidress in an abstract watercolor pattern with pastel pink lace accents.

She accessorized the look with black platform pumps along with layered choker bling, some diamond bracelets and rings, and a tiny structured purse in hot pink.

Her makeup was more basic glam, with the most interesting feature being her pale pink lips lined in dark brown à la the '90s.

The real show-stopper of the look, however, was Cardi's pink ombre hair!