Cardi B breathes new life into Barbiecore with latest glam hair look!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B was clearly feeling herself in a series of gorgeous Instagram videos posted on Thursday!
The Bodak Yellow rapper posted numerous clips to her Insta stories showing herself in a low-cut minidress in an abstract watercolor pattern with pastel pink lace accents.
She accessorized the look with black platform pumps along with layered choker bling, some diamond bracelets and rings, and a tiny structured purse in hot pink.
Her makeup was more basic glam, with the most interesting feature being her pale pink lips lined in dark brown à la the '90s.
The real show-stopper of the look, however, was Cardi's pink ombre hair!
Cardi B's pink ombre hair is a work of art
The WAP artist picked the perfect shades of pink ombre to color-match both the lace on her dress and her mini bag – talk about attention to detail!
The Barbiecore throwback hue was made all the more beautiful by some subtle blowout waves reminiscent of 1970s icon Farrah Fawcett.
What do you think of Cardi's new look? Will the pink be sticking around, or is she just having a little fun in her single-girl era?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib