Cardi B celebrates her "fashion partner in crime" with glamorous Hollywood Reporter cover
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B took to Instagram to celebrate being on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter alongside her longtime stylist Kollin Carter!
"Soooo happy to do this cover with my fashion partner in crime @kollincarter," The Enough (Miami) rapper gushed in her latest Instagram post, which featured pics from her photo shoot spread for The Hollywood Reporter's Power Stylists issue.
The pic features both Cardi B and Kollin Carter in bold looks – the rapper is in a feathered Dilara Findikoglu gown, wile Carter wears Balenciaga.
"We might make it look easy but we worked so hard for all of this…" the singer continued in her post, "WE knocked down doors together and forced those no's to eventually turn to YES. Ladies and gentlemen… WE MADE IT!!"
Carter also reacted to the honor on Instagram, writing: "This is such a huge accomplishment for me, I remember when this was only a dream for us!"
Kollin Cater calls Cardi B his muse
Carter and his "muse" Cardi have been working together since 2017, most recently collaborating on the music video for Enough (Miami)
The stylist told The Hollywood Reporter that Cardi's deep red quilted Thom Browne look from the 2019 Met Ball is the one he's most proud of.
"That look broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world. People who didn’t take us seriously were like, 'OK, they’re here to stay.'"
"We've given look after look, year after year, we've reached into archives that are impossible to reach into. We caused a cultural shift," he added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire