Cardi B drops fierce new track and sizzling video for Enough (Miami)
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B's new song Enough (Miami) dropped at midnight on Friday, and the sizzling track and music video are more than enough for fans.
Two weeks after wowing with her first new solo track in years Like What (freestyle), Cardi B has released another bold new single.
"I see my opps linkin' up, I'm like, 'What in the f**k?' /If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough," the WAP rapper declares in the catchy chorus.
"They was just in my DMs, ain't no trustin' these sluts / I'm about to call up Diamond, b**h," she continues.
The Bodak Yellow artist first teased the new track on March 7 with a casual TikTok clip, showing her dancing in comfy sweatpants and glasses.
But unlike her TikTok teaser, Cardi B's music video for Enough (Miami) is super polished and high fashion.
Cardi's wows with fiery bars
Cardi B's music video for Enough (Miami) boasted over 400,000 views after just four hours online.
"BARDI BUCKING," gushed one YouTube user in the video's comments. "The pen is lethal and the looks kill, she walks out the booth on fire it’s NOT A DRILL."
Hours after its release, Cardi's track, produced by OG Parker and Romano, was sitting at the top of iTunes and trending on Twitter.
"Brb going to add 'I'm gettin better and betterer…I do not see no competitors' to every one of my bios," a YouTuber commenter declared of the track's lyrics.
Cardi B's looks have fans in aw!
In the Enough (Miami) video, Cardi B rocks five sultry looks, complete with different hair and lethal-looking nails.
She slings bars in a fur, spits in a studded black fishnet punk getup, and grooves in a bright red bondage tape look that leaves little to the imagination.
In the second verse, Cardi reveals a new video look with a hood, and closes out the song wearing a capped white t-shirt.
"Can't see me in fightin', can't see me in fashion, can't see me with money, these bitches is buggin'/ Either these bitches is blind or I'm invisible, bitches can't see me in nothing."
Fans are obsessed. "Music video never disappoints. Her outfits, the nails, hair, make-up.. Just everything," wrote one.
The internet cannot stop talking about her looks in the video and the new track. But that's not all Cardi B dropped Friday: she's also featured in Flo Milli's Never Lose Me remix with Sza.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Youtube/Cardi B