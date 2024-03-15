Cardi B drops fierce new track and sizzling video for Enough (Miami)

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B 's new song Enough (Miami) dropped at midnight on Friday, and the sizzling track and music video are more than enough for fans.

Rapper Cardi B's Enough (Miami) is out and wowing fans. © Collage: Screenshot/Youtube/Cardi B

Two weeks after wowing with her first new solo track in years Like What (freestyle), Cardi B has released another bold new single.

"I see my opps linkin' up, I'm like, 'What in the f**k?' /If you scared, then just say that, ho, enough is enough," the WAP rapper declares in the catchy chorus.

"They was just in my DMs, ain't no trustin' these sluts / I'm about to call up Diamond, b**h," she continues.

The Bodak Yellow artist first teased the new track on March 7 with a casual TikTok clip, showing her dancing in comfy sweatpants and glasses.

But unlike her TikTok teaser, Cardi B's music video for Enough (Miami) is super polished and high fashion.

