Cardi B celebrates the fathers in her life, including her "baby father" Offset

New Jersey - Rapper Cardi B celebrated Father's Day with a brunch and a tribute to the fathers in her life, including her estranged hubby Offset.

Rapper Cardi B (r.) celebrated the fathers in her life, including her ex-hubby Offset (l.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib & @offsetyrn

The WAP artist and Offset split in December 2023, but Cardi still took time out to celebrate him and the other father figures in her life on Sunday.

Cardi showed off her Father's Day celebration on Instagram Stories, including lavish blue and silver balloon arrangements and a special brunch spread for Offset and all the kids.

Offset has five children including Kulture and Wave, who he shares with Cardi.



"I am so happy to have all these great fathers in my life, like, for example, my Dad... I love him so much. He's not perfect, he a little crazy like me," Cardi said.

The rapper also celebrated her stepfather, saying she grew to appreciate him and how he treats her mother.



"Then, of course, my baby father," Cardi said with a grin and admitted, "I wouldn't wanna have kids with anybody else."