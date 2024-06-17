Cardi B celebrates the fathers in her life, including her "baby father" Offset
New Jersey - Rapper Cardi B celebrated Father's Day with a brunch and a tribute to the fathers in her life, including her estranged hubby Offset.
The WAP artist and Offset split in December 2023, but Cardi still took time out to celebrate him and the other father figures in her life on Sunday.
Cardi showed off her Father's Day celebration on Instagram Stories, including lavish blue and silver balloon arrangements and a special brunch spread for Offset and all the kids.
Offset has five children including Kulture and Wave, who he shares with Cardi.
"I am so happy to have all these great fathers in my life, like, for example, my Dad... I love him so much. He's not perfect, he a little crazy like me," Cardi said.
The rapper also celebrated her stepfather, saying she grew to appreciate him and how he treats her mother.
"Then, of course, my baby father," Cardi said with a grin and admitted, "I wouldn't wanna have kids with anybody else."
Cardi B celebrates Offset's love for his kids
Cardi continued to gush about Offset's parenting in her Insta story: "He's so reliable. He loves his kids, all five of them... And I love that."
She added, "I knew when I was pregnant with my daughter. I was like, I know I'm in good hands because the way that he love his kids. I know what type of father he was gonna be."
While Cardi B and Offset's romantic relationship is reportedly over, the Bronx rapper has continued to work with him and share parenting duties and holidays together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib & @offsetyrn