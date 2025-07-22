Cardi B crashes out over alleged album sabotage: "People are trying to destroy my life"
New York, New York - In a recent live chat with fans, rapper Cardi B spilled the tea on the challenges she faced putting out her upcoming record, Am I the Drama?.
The sophomore album, which was long delayed, is set to drop on September 19, 2025.
Her first hit album, Invasion of Privacy, came out on April 6, 2018.
Cardi shed some light on the fraught process of putting it together in a 13-minute X Space livestream in which the Grammy winner revealed broken trust and scrapped plans from unnamed people – although she hinted that these betrayals came from close confidants in her inner circle.
"People are trying to destroy my life because they know this album is going to do great," she dished.
"I bust my brains to create... and even when it doesn't go my way, God makes it go right. But I'm tired."
She ranted about people trying to derail her career momentum or who were rooting for her downfall, and referenced her June song Outside as proof.
The single was released without a video or any significant promotion, and fans have speculated that her ex Offset may be guilty of interference.
Cardi alludes to behind-the-scenes issues over sophomore album
"People pray for my downfall… they want me to put a bullet in my head," Cardi said, crying.
While the Bodak Yellow artist has denied issues with her label, these new remarks imply some behind-the-scenes issues with the album rollout.
The Bronx native's vulnerability touched her supporters, and they praised her honesty about mental health struggles in the public eye.
"I don't harm people," she added. "But people want to see me fail for trying to better my life and my kids' lives."
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP