Cardi B cries "gotcha" after catching her baby's belly kick on camera!

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B took to Instagram to ask her bun in the oven why they refused to perform for the camera. "You be straight embarrassing me," she cried!

Cardi, like many pregnant people, admits she's been having a hard time catching her baby's gut punches, elbows, and kicks on camera in her latest Instagram story shared late Thursday night.

The clip starts with the 31-year-old saying, "Gotcha" to her baby belly. There's a visible poke from the little one inside.

The Bongos rapper, talking to her baby bump, asks, "Why you be doing that? Why are we doing that? Why is every time I pull out the camera you stop moving, trying to make me look like I be lying when I say you been kicking the s**t out of my ribs?

"Like straight embarrassing me, like. Like I'm dramatic or ohh!"

Cardi's rant is interrupted by the baby's movement. She orders it to "do that thing you do with your elbow." She continues asking baby no. 3 to "Show the camera."

Amazingly, the little one cooperates and performs!