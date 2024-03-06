Cardi B delights TikTok with a Coach bag purchase despite previous diss

Atlanta, Georgia - After seemingly throwing shade at the brand Coach in her new single Like What (Freestyle), Cardi B pulled a big 180 in her latest TikTok, to the delight of fans!

Cardi B delighted fans on TikTok by buying a Coach bag after dissing the brand in her latest song. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B

"Classy and a c*** / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want," Cardi spits in her new single that dropped Friday.

These bars convinced many that the WAP rapper is throwing shade at the New York luxury fashion brand known for its leather handbags.

But while Cardi dissed Coach in her latest song, that may have just been a bit of artistic license, as a hysterical new TikTok posted Tuesday shows.

"Come with me to buy a Coach bag," she said in the caption.

The TikTok shows the rapper strutting up to a Coach store in loungewear, a hair bonnet, glasses, and flip-flops. She looks at a few bags before choosing a small yellow purse, buys it, and sashays out of the store.

The clip already boasts over two and a half million views.