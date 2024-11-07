Did Cardi B just reveal her baby girl's name?

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B may have accidentally revealed the name of her third child with her estranged husband, Offset !

Cardi B has tried to keep her new baby girl's name a secret, but internet sleuths may have figured it out. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Kulture, Wave, and...?

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning rapper has kept her daughter's name under wraps since welcoming her in September.

Yet, eagle-eyed fans may have pieced together Cardi and Offset's daughter's name after the WAP artist flaunted a blinged-out diamond bracelet that featured her three kids' names.

In an Instagram clip shared by jeweler Eliantte, users can see Cardi's daughter Kulture and son Wave's names – but she coyly covers her baby girl's name with her fingers.

"You can't see my daughter's name yet, so I gotta hide the last one. Just know the entire wrist is Eliantte b***h," the Bongos hitmaker said in the video.

Still, Cardi's trick couldn't completely fool internet sleuths, who noted that the first two letters appeared to be "B" and "L," with "O" and "M" also visible.