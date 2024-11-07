Did Cardi B just reveal her baby girl's name?
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B may have accidentally revealed the name of her third child with her estranged husband, Offset!
Kulture, Wave, and...?
The 32-year-old Grammy-winning rapper has kept her daughter's name under wraps since welcoming her in September.
Yet, eagle-eyed fans may have pieced together Cardi and Offset's daughter's name after the WAP artist flaunted a blinged-out diamond bracelet that featured her three kids' names.
In an Instagram clip shared by jeweler Eliantte, users can see Cardi's daughter Kulture and son Wave's names – but she coyly covers her baby girl's name with her fingers.
"You can't see my daughter's name yet, so I gotta hide the last one. Just know the entire wrist is Eliantte b***h," the Bongos hitmaker said in the video.
Still, Cardi's trick couldn't completely fool internet sleuths, who noted that the first two letters appeared to be "B" and "L," with "O" and "M" also visible.
What did Cardi B name her baby girl?
This has led fans to speculate in the comments that the estranged couple has likely given their daughter a moniker that starts with "B."
A few names followers have played around with include "Blossom" or possibly "Bloom."
The only other cryptic clue Cardi has given are the flower emojis she added in the caption of her birth announcement, where she also hailed her new daughter as the "prettiest lil thing."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib