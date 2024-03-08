Did Cardi B just confirm her next single's release date?
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B may have yet another bold single on the way! The WAP artist appeared to tease her next song on TikTok by dancing and lip-syncing to the unreleased track in a new video.
Since dropping her crowd-pleasing fiery new track Like What (Freestyle) on March 1, the rapper has been busy sharing her shopping sprees and trying Filipino street food on TikTok.
But on Thursday, the Invasion of Privacy artist dropped another bombshell on social media – this time about her new music plans.
She posted a clip of her lip-syncing and dancing to a previously unreleased track with the caption, "15." along with winking emoji to TikTok, and then Instagram, and X.
This cryptic caption, plus the fact that Cardi shared a link on her socials letting fans pre-save a track called Miami, all but confirms that she as another banger coming out sooner than expected!
When will Cardi B drop her new song?
Social media users are all about Cardi B's latest video post. On TikTok alone, it boasts over eight million views and counting!
In the clip, Cardi hits quick bars with real attitude and snap.
"I see my opps linking up, I'm like 'What in the f**k?'/ If you scared then just say that, hoe / Enough is enough."
A few lines even play on Dr. Seuss' famous One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish: "One B***h, two b***h, old b***h, new b***h / Now ya'll b*****s not gonna do s**t."
The internet loves that Cardi's rocking her natural hair, glasses, sweats, bare feet, and natural nails in the now-viral clip.
"This look is everything," fellow musician SZA gushed on Instagram.
TikTokers declared the look "vibe," with fans saying this track is giving "old school Cardi."
Assuming the "15" in the caption means the track is coming out on March 15, fans won't have to wait long to hear the rest of the new song!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamcardib