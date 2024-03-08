Did Cardi B just confirm her next single's release date?

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B may have yet another bold single on the way! The WAP artist appeared to tease her next song on TikTok by dancing and lip-syncing to the unreleased track in a new video.

Rapper Cardi B may be dropping another banger next Friday, based on her latest post. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@iamcardib

Since dropping her crowd-pleasing fiery new track Like What (Freestyle) on March 1, the rapper has been busy sharing her shopping sprees and trying Filipino street food on TikTok.

But on Thursday, the Invasion of Privacy artist dropped another bombshell on social media – this time about her new music plans.

She posted a clip of her lip-syncing and dancing to a previously unreleased track with the caption, "15." along with winking emoji to TikTok, and then Instagram, and X.

This cryptic caption, plus the fact that Cardi shared a link on her socials letting fans pre-save a track called Miami, all but confirms that she as another banger coming out sooner than expected!