Cardi B gets sexy in Thailand: "I smell like Thai coconuts"
Thailand - Rapper Cardi B turned up the heat on Instagram with some new sexy photos of herself in a colorful sarong. Millions of Instagram users have gushed over the dreamy look.
The Privacy rapper is clearly relaxing after performing as a headliner at the Rolling Loud festival in Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday.
The superstar wowed Instagram by serving up a sultry look on Tuesday. The new post features two pics and two short vids set to the song You by K. Michelle.
In the caption, she declared, "I smell like Thai coconut’s & pineapple."
The multi-colored sarong rocked a bold geometric pattern and daring open sides. She paired the look with a matching skirt and peach-colored platform stilettos.
Cardi B's sexy shots on Instagram makes fans gush
Instagram users were into the look and Cardi B's curves. The post has nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.
Users celebrated the Bodak Yellow rappers' fashion statement in the comments. Many dubbed it "stunning," "gorg," and said it looked "effortless."
Others wrote in to ask when the WAP singer would be dropping new music – but the word is still out.
The last music Cardi's dropped was Hot Sh*t, which came out in June 2022 and featured Lil Durk and Kanye "Ye" West.
