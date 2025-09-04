Cardi B makes big reveal about her kids amid bitter Offset divorce

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B seemingly hinted that Offset is an absent father during a candid new interview!

Cardi B (l.) alleges that she's her three kids "sole" provider amid her divorce from their father, Offset. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

For the Up rapper's Billboard cover story published on Wednesday, she explained that motherhood has made her a "real woman" and that her three kids "ground" her.

"It turned me into a real woman. I was like, 'What makes a woman? Her body? Her cooking?' It's her maturity and her thinking," Cardi told the outlet.

She continued, "If I didn't have kids, I wouldn't sacrifice so much. This summer, I haven't even put my feet in a pool. I do everything for my kids."

The Grammy winner further alluded that her estranged husband isn't around often, adding," I'm the only provider, and you know what? Ain't no complaining about it. I love them so much, and they ground me."

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last July and announced that she was pregnant with their third child, daughter Blossom, shortly after.