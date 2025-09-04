Cardi B makes big reveal about her kids amid bitter Offset divorce
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B seemingly hinted that Offset is an absent father during a candid new interview!
For the Up rapper's Billboard cover story published on Wednesday, she explained that motherhood has made her a "real woman" and that her three kids "ground" her.
"It turned me into a real woman. I was like, 'What makes a woman? Her body? Her cooking?' It's her maturity and her thinking," Cardi told the outlet.
She continued, "If I didn't have kids, I wouldn't sacrifice so much. This summer, I haven't even put my feet in a pool. I do everything for my kids."
The Grammy winner further alluded that her estranged husband isn't around often, adding," I'm the only provider, and you know what? Ain't no complaining about it. I love them so much, and they ground me."
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last July and announced that she was pregnant with their third child, daughter Blossom, shortly after.
Cardi B won't stop working for her kids
The exes, who also share seven-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave, have traded blows over their kids, but the Bongos artist insists she's always going to go hard for their children, despite the wealth and fame she's already acquired.
She shared, "If you think when you get rich you're going to stop working, you're never going to stop working. My mom used to be a freakin' cashier, and she used to work every single day.
"To this day, I still talk about how hard my mom worked. I had a very rough childhood, but my mom always made sure we ain't go to no shelter. I want my kids to be like, 'My mom made sure I had everything that I wanted,'" she concluded.
