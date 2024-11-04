Cardi B hits back at Elon Musk over "puppet" bashing
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B ripped into Elon Musk after he slammed the rapper's speech at Vice President Kamala Harris' Wisconsin rally.
Politics and rap music collided over the weekend when the hip hop star clapped back at the tech mogul's criticism over her opening remarks in Milwaukee.
On Friday, Cardi slammed Donald Trump before introducing Harris, but the Bongos artist experienced a teleprompter glitch mid-speech.
The moment led to fans on X making a mockery of Cardi's embarassing moment, including Musk, who re-shared the clip and bashed her.
"Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words," the X CEO wrote. "The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."
As the WAP rapper is not one to back down from bullies, Cardi replied to the billionaire, writing, "I'm not a puppet Elon.. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!"
Cardi B speaks on her humble beginnings after Elon Musk's diss
The Grammy-winning hitmaker continued, "I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….
"But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle….PS fix my algorithm."
The queen of clap backs strikes again!
Cardi further reflected on her big night onstage for the Kamala campaign in an Instagram post, sharing that she's been "waiting" her "whole life" for this moment.
"If you know me you know I'm the biggest history nerd and I've been talking about politics on all my platforms for a long long time," she wrote, "so this was a dream come true."
"We have to make a change on Tuesday and I know [Kamala's] the one to take us there," Cardi wrote. "I’m sooo proud of myself you don’t even know….and No I aint get payed a dollar ..I actually came out of pocket wit glam and travel."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP