Cardi B hits back at Elon Musk over "puppet" bashing

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B ripped into Elon Musk after he slammed the rapper's speech at Vice President Kamala Harris ' Wisconsin rally.

Cardi B (r.) dragged Elon Musk after the tech mogul called her a puppet. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Politics and rap music collided over the weekend when the hip hop star clapped back at the tech mogul's criticism over her opening remarks in Milwaukee.

On Friday, Cardi slammed Donald Trump before introducing Harris, but the Bongos artist experienced a teleprompter glitch mid-speech.

The moment led to fans on X making a mockery of Cardi's embarassing moment, including Musk, who re-shared the clip and bashed her.

"Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words," the X CEO wrote. "The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy."

As the WAP rapper is not one to back down from bullies, Cardi replied to the billionaire, writing, "I'm not a puppet Elon.. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me!"