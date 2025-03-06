Cardi B reaches agreement in dramatic legal battle with blogger Tasha K

New York, New York - Cardi B and Tasha K have reached an agreement after the rapper won their legal battle.

Cardi B (pictured) and blogger Tasha K have come to an agreement after the rapper won their legal battle. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The controversial blogger was able to get out of bankruptcy, but Tasha – born Latasha Kebe – will still have to pay the $3.9 million judgment, per TMZ.

The outlet reported that a bankruptcy judge signed off on the internet personality's plan on Wednesday, adding that she will make payments to the Grammy-winning rapper from the income she brings in from her projects over time to satisfy the judgment Cardi got in her lawsuit against the influencer.

The ladies have been embroiled in a bitter legal battle after the WAP rapper sued Tasha for defamation in 2022.

In January, the media personality accused Cardi of "sabotaging" her career and trying to "condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media."