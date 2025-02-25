Cardi B wins big against gossip blogger Tasha K amid defamation battle

New York, New York - Cardi B was just granted a $1.2 million repayment plan from bankrupt gossip YouTuber Tasha K .

Cardi B (pictured) was just granted a $1.2 million repayment plan from bankrupt gossip YouTuber Tasha K. © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A judge confirmed the Chapter 11 reorganization on Monday, three years after the rapper won a $4 million defamation suit against the influencer known for her YouTube series UnWinewithTashaK.

Tasha K – whose full name is Latasha Kebe – has agreed to pay $1.2 million of the $4 million judgment over the course of five years.

While the proposed plan will cover less than half of the $4 million she owes to Cardi, the Bodak Yellow artist can go after the rest of the non-dischargeable amount after the five-year period is over.

In other words, she could take more of Kebe's wages later on to pay off the remaining money owed by the blogger – and possibly force another bankruptcy.

As part of the settlement, Kebe also agreed to refrain from speaking disparagingly about Cardi or her family on any of her platforms.

"Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities," the WAP rapper's lawyer, Lisa Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi."