Cardi B sets record straight after dissing Latto in explosive Ice Spice rant

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B dissed fellow rappers Latto and Ice Spice in a leaked rant after reigniting her feud with Nicki Minaj!

Cardi B clarified her comments about Latto (l) after the rapper dissed her collaborator in a leaked rant about Ice Spice. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@latto & @iamcardib & @icespice

The Bongos artist made bombshell threats towards Ice Spice in a leaked phone call with the 25-year-old's manager, James Rosemond Jr.

In it, Cardi says, "Why you want to act dumb. You don't know?! Imma show y'all! I'm not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! I'ma knock her the f**k out!"

Cardi, who collaborated with Latto on the remix for her song Errtime, explained on X that she has no beef with Latto and "respects everything about her including her team."

The Bronx native, who's currently expecting baby no. 4, added that she will "privately buy her a bag" to help make up for her comments.

Still, she doubled down on accusing Ice Spice's manager of sharing the audio, which Rosemond denies.