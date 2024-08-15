Cardi B shares amazing ultrasound video as baby number three kicks up a storm!

New York, New York - Cardi B shared a wild video from her latest scheduled ultrasound, proving her baby is clearly impatient about meeting mommy!

Rapper Cardi B gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy ultrasound! © Collage: screenshot/X/Cardi B Updates & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

"Baby butt was not having it today," Cardi captioned the post late Wednesday night.

The Bronx rapper shared a video from her latest ultrasound exam, which was reposted on X to the delight and amazement of fans.

The clip shows the Bodak Yellow rappers' belly twerking along with the little one's vigorous movements.

While Card B revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on August 1, the same day, the news broke that she is filing for divorce from her hubby Offset, she has been sparse with the details.

We don't know how far along she is, if she's expecting a boy or a girl, or if Offset is the baby's father. In her latest pregnancy pic post, the rapper just quipped: "Time will tell."

Still, given the activity seen in the clip, a pregnancy in the second or even third trimester is probably a good guess.



A baby's movements can become clearly visible as early as 20 weeks, per the experts at The Bump.