Cardi B shares an exciting update about her upcoming sophomore album

New York, New York - There's finally some concrete movement on Cardi B 's highly anticipated sophomore album, which now has its cover art!

Over the weekend, the Bongos rapper shared some exciting information on X.

"Album covers are taken ….I just don't know which to pick," Cardi said in response to a fan saying they'd heard the art was ready.

She ended her post with a freaked-out emoji face.

Even though Cardi dropped two new tracks this year – Enough Miami and Like What Freestyle – she's been giving out mixed signals about the release for over a year.

At the beginning of 2024, Cardi said her first album since Invasion of Privacy would be coming this year. But a few months later, she pushed back the release date and got testy with fans.