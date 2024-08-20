Cardi B shares an exciting update about her upcoming sophomore album
New York, New York - There's finally some concrete movement on Cardi B's highly anticipated sophomore album, which now has its cover art!
Over the weekend, the Bongos rapper shared some exciting information on X.
"Album covers are taken ….I just don't know which to pick," Cardi said in response to a fan saying they'd heard the art was ready.
She ended her post with a freaked-out emoji face.
Even though Cardi dropped two new tracks this year – Enough Miami and Like What Freestyle – she's been giving out mixed signals about the release for over a year.
At the beginning of 2024, Cardi said her first album since Invasion of Privacy would be coming this year. But a few months later, she pushed back the release date and got testy with fans.
Cardi B's busy schedule
While Cardi B hasn't given fans any indication about when the album will drop, she's got lots going on. The Bronx artists recently revealed that she's pregnant with her third child and is divorcing her husband, Offset.
What's more, the mother-of-two and businesswoman has been posting shots from the studio along with time stamps. Per her Monday post, she was working all night until 7 AM.
One thing's for sure – no one can accuse Cardi of procrastinating!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/Instagram/CardiB