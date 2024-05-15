Cardi B delays new album after intense clash with fans: "I don't care"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B announced that she will not be releasing a new album this year after a heated exchange with fans on social media.
Looks like we might not get hit with that "good-good" this year after all...
Cardi B announced she has scrapped plans to release a new album this year after a fan's post on X seemingly made her upset.
According to Complex, a fan named Ty criticized Cardi for repeatedly teasing new music without delivering any.
His tweet read, "'I'm so excited to put out new music.' 'I can't wait to drop my album.' 'Wait until I drop this song.' 'Album coming soon.'"
And in a now-deleted post, Cardi responded: "No it's just annoying this means a lot to me and it's always a complain and crying wit this p***y a** fanbase."
But that's not all, as the rapper continued to defend herself against accusations of seeking to create a "cult-like" following.
She strongly encouraged fans to understand that her achievements, like joining Spotify's Billions Club, are significant and should be celebrated without any critique.
However, other fans included themselves in the heated discussion, which fueled the fire even more.
Cardi B says "NO album" this year after heated fan exchange
"It's time for her to pull back from social media platforms. Her engagement [with] fans is unappreciated," another fan named Pink commented.
Cardi agreed, writing back, "Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a**."
Despite previously assuring fans that her new album would arrive in 2024, the 31-year-old rapper appears to be taking a step back from that promise.
"anyways NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year," the Please Me singer responded.
Another fan claimed the new album was "nowhere near done" and accused Cardi of blaming her fans for her delays, to which Cardi shot back: "YEUP ITS NOT DONE CAUSE THERE IS NO ALBUM ....Congrats you won a prize for your answer ...here's your prize."
The decision comes six years after her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which included hits like Bodak Yellow and I Like It featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Since then, the Up artist has dropped several standalone singles, including WAP with Megan Thee Stallion and Enough (Miami).
Looks like fans are just going to have to wait until Cardi B is ready!
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@PopSpectator