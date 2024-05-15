Cardi B delays new album after intense clash with fans: "I don't care"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B announced that she will not be releasing a new album this year after a heated exchange with fans on social media.

Looks like we might not get hit with that "good-good" this year after all...

Cardi B announced she has scrapped plans to release a new album this year after a fan's post on X seemingly made her upset.

According to Complex, a fan named Ty criticized Cardi for repeatedly teasing new music without delivering any.

His tweet read, "'I'm so excited to put out new music.' 'I can't wait to drop my album.' 'Wait until I drop this song.' 'Album coming soon.'"

And in a now-deleted post, Cardi responded: "No it's just annoying this means a lot to me and it's always a complain and crying wit this p***y a** fanbase."

But that's not all, as the rapper continued to defend herself against accusations of seeking to create a "cult-like" following.

She strongly encouraged fans to understand that her achievements, like joining Spotify's Billions Club, are significant and should be celebrated without any critique.

However, other fans included themselves in the heated discussion, which fueled the fire even more.