Cardi B shares wild behind-the-scenes footage from Bongos video

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion struck gold with their latest collab, Bongos. And with the internet still raving about the music video for the hit, new behind-the-scenes footage gave fans a peek at the creative process.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share cute behind the scenes' footage from her Bongos video with Megan Thee Stallion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/MegantheeStallion & Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B

Putting together one of the video for the two rappers' biggest hit since WAP didn't just take a lot of effort and money,

As behind-the-scenes footage posted to Instagram by Cardi shows, there was also a lot of fun happening on set.

The two rappers are shown posing on the beach in matching red suits, dancing, and hanging out with Cardi's two-year-old son Wave.

The clip also shows them goofing around. Meg bounces Wave on her back and takes selfies with Cardi.

Unsurprisingly, Cardi B's behind-the-scenes montage went viral fast. It boasts over 1 million views after less than 24 hours online.

Commenters couldn't help but gush over how Wave interacts with Cardi's co-star. "It’s Wave cheesing w/ Megan for me," one user wrote, while another said: "You can tell Wave love his auntie Megan."



Others celebrated Cardi bringing her son on set, writing: "That moment when you can be a mom and work at the same time."