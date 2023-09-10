Cardi B shares wild behind-the-scenes footage from Bongos video
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion struck gold with their latest collab, Bongos. And with the internet still raving about the music video for the hit, new behind-the-scenes footage gave fans a peek at the creative process.
Putting together one of the video for the two rappers' biggest hit since WAP didn't just take a lot of effort and money,
As behind-the-scenes footage posted to Instagram by Cardi shows, there was also a lot of fun happening on set.
The two rappers are shown posing on the beach in matching red suits, dancing, and hanging out with Cardi's two-year-old son Wave.
The clip also shows them goofing around. Meg bounces Wave on her back and takes selfies with Cardi.
Unsurprisingly, Cardi B's behind-the-scenes montage went viral fast. It boasts over 1 million views after less than 24 hours online.
Commenters couldn't help but gush over how Wave interacts with Cardi's co-star. "It’s Wave cheesing w/ Megan for me," one user wrote, while another said: "You can tell Wave love his auntie Megan."
Others celebrated Cardi bringing her son on set, writing: "That moment when you can be a mom and work at the same time."
Saturday, the news broke that the iconic WAP duo will perform Bongos at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards VMAs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/MegantheeStallion & Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B