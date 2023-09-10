Cardi B shares wild behind-the-scenes footage from Bongos video

With the internet still raving about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Bongos video, new behind-the-scenes footage gave fans a peek at the creative process.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion struck gold with their latest collab, Bongos. And with the internet still raving about the music video for the hit, new behind-the-scenes footage gave fans a peek at the creative process.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share cute behind the scenes' footage from her Bongos video with Megan Thee Stallion.
Putting together one of the video for the two rappers' biggest hit since WAP didn't just take a lot of effort and money,

As behind-the-scenes footage posted to Instagram by Cardi shows, there was also a lot of fun happening on set.

The two rappers are shown posing on the beach in matching red suits, dancing, and hanging out with Cardi's two-year-old son Wave.

The clip also shows them goofing around. Meg bounces Wave on her back and takes selfies with Cardi.

Unsurprisingly, Cardi B's behind-the-scenes montage went viral fast. It boasts over 1 million views after less than 24 hours online.

Commenters couldn't help but gush over how Wave interacts with Cardi's co-star. "It’s Wave cheesing w/ Megan for me," one user wrote, while another said: "You can tell Wave love his auntie Megan."

Others celebrated Cardi bringing her son on set, writing: "That moment when you can be a mom and work at the same time."

Saturday, the news broke that the iconic WAP duo will perform Bongos at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards VMAs.

