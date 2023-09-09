Here's why Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' Bongos video cost a fortune to make

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's music video for their latest collaboration, Bongos, cost big bucks to produce – because they wanted to keep it under wraps!

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Producing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' Bongos video cost big bucks because the rappers wanted to keep the collab a secret.

Rap queens Cardi B and Megan dropped their Latin beat inspired new single Bongos on Friday, along with a colorful booty-bouncing music video directed by UnderWonder’s Tanu Muino.

The funky vid quickly racked up the views and as of Saturday morning, it boasts over four million views.

It will need to keep racking up those impressions to help Cardi recoup some of the cash she pumped into it.

In an interview with radio host Angela Yee for her Way Up show, Cardi revealed that the Bongos video cost her more than $2 million – and a big part of that was dedicated to keeping it a secret!

Cardi and Meg wanted to keep Bongos a secret

Aside from all the costumes, choreography, and backup dancers, Cardi spared no expense on making sure that the production shot in Malibu didn't leak.

"Malibu always [has] paparazzi and everything so we hired about 20 guards, 15 guards just guarding the whole area," she revealed.

The precautions also included geofencing, which issues an alert when a mobile device enters a pre-established location.

To make sure no one even heard the new single, everyone – including the dancers – wore special in-ears to avoid having to play the music out loud while filming.

"This type of stuff cost a lot of money for the videos and rehearsals every day. It cost a lot of money, it’s a lot of work," Cardi explained.

It's safe to say Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's extra effort to keep the Bongos single under wraps paid off. The first peep about their collab was the teaser they released.

