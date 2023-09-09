Here's why Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' Bongos video cost a fortune to make

Los Angeles, California - Producing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions' Bongos video cost big bucks because the rappers wanted to keep the collab a secret.

Rap queens Cardi B and Megan dropped their Latin beat inspired new single Bongos on Friday, along with a colorful booty-bouncing music video directed by UnderWonder’s Tanu Muino.

The funky vid quickly racked up the views and as of Saturday morning, it boasts over four million views.

It will need to keep racking up those impressions to help Cardi recoup some of the cash she pumped into it.

In an interview with radio host Angela Yee for her Way Up show, Cardi revealed that the Bongos video cost her more than $2 million – and a big part of that was dedicated to keeping it a secret!