Cardi B slams Offset in explosive rant: "Imma f**kin take it there!"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B held nothing back as she slammed rapper Offset on social media following their shock split.

Cardi B (r) bashed estranged husband Offset in an emotional Instagram Live on Friday. © Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 31-year-old rapper slammed her estranged husband in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"@OffsetYRN you a b***h a** n***a …and trust me imma f**kin take it there !" she wrote, per Page Six.

"M-f**ka will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn," the Bodak Yellow artist said in another post.

Following the swiftly-deleted tweets, Cardi doubled down on her message during an Instagram Live, where she continued to bash the 32-year-old Migos member and said he "likes to play games with" her.

Cardi was reduced to tears at one point during the stream, seemingly addressing Offset as she said, "You've really been f**king doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I motherf**king helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you."

The Bronx native confirmed she was single on Sunday during another Instagram Live after the pair unfollowed each other on social media and exchanged cryptic messages online.