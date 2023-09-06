Cardi B rocks vibrant mermaid waves at Disneyland with Offset and family

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Offset celebrated their son Wave's birthday with an unforgettable trip to Disneyland!

Cardi B rocked a new fiery 'do at Disneyland for her son Wave's second birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

The 30-year-old rapper gave serious Little Mermaid vibes during the magical family day out.

Per viral pics, Cardi rocked her new fiery red mane while at Disneyland for her and the Migos Rapper's son's second birthday.

The WAP artist matched her red 'do with a white collared shirt and high-waisted black midi skirt.

She complimented the look with a Hermés Birkin, massive silver hoop earrings, and white sneakers.

The snaps showed the family enjoying the theme park and the birthday boy being sweetly held by his dad, Offset, who rocked a tight black tee and belted Chrome Hearts jeans.

Both parents took to their respective Instagram stories to share more footage from the family day out.

Cardi shared a pic of Wave in her arms and captioned it, "My baby 2," while Offset dropped a clip of the cute toddler being pushed in a Dior stroller.