Cardi B sparkles in stunning outfit at Paris fashion event

Paris, France - Cardi B gave fans yet another reason to celebrate her as a fashion queen as she stunned at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris.

Cardi B stuns at Paris fashion week in a custom look designed by Daniel Roseberry. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/Cardi B

Never mind all the drama with her husband Offset continues, Cardi is all about the fashion this week!

Monday, Cardi B wowed in a custom look designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The bold look highlighted the brand's fall-winter 23/24 collection. It featured a dramatic feathered oversized bolero over a curve-hugging corseted black velvet dress, highlighted with gold stitching on the bodice and golden buttons in the back.

The outfit, which Cardi B described as "looking like wealth," was finished off with heavy gold accessories including golden ear-shaped earrings.

On Instagram, Schiaparelli posted a slow-mo video of Cardi's entrance with the caption, "CARDI COUTURE."