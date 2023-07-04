Cardi B sparkles in stunning outfit at Paris fashion event
Paris, France - Cardi B gave fans yet another reason to celebrate her as a fashion queen as she stunned at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris.
Never mind all the drama with her husband Offset continues, Cardi is all about the fashion this week!
Monday, Cardi B wowed in a custom look designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry.
The bold look highlighted the brand's fall-winter 23/24 collection. It featured a dramatic feathered oversized bolero over a curve-hugging corseted black velvet dress, highlighted with gold stitching on the bodice and golden buttons in the back.
The outfit, which Cardi B described as "looking like wealth," was finished off with heavy gold accessories including golden ear-shaped earrings.
On Instagram, Schiaparelli posted a slow-mo video of Cardi's entrance with the caption, "CARDI COUTURE."
Fans gush over Cardi B's style
Cardi B shared pics from the Schiaparelli to social media, where users responded with gushing praise.
"Queen," "fashion icon," and "best dressed" are just a few of the compliments that came the rapper's way.
Schiaparelli wasn't the only show the rapper attended Monday. She also went to Thom Browne's show in a suit-dress getup with a Golden headpiece, and clock shaped bag.
We can't wait to see what Cardi has in store for Paris in the coming days!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/Cardi B