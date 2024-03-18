Cardi B spills the tea on collaborating with Rihanna!

Los Angeles, California - Will the world get a Rihanna x Cardi B collab? The Bodak Yellow artist spilled the tea!

Cardi B (l.) revealed if she would ever make music with Rihanna. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 31-year-old rapper has collaborated with a few entertainers. But one person that she hasn't had dropped a track with is RiRi.

While speaking to the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Cardi revealed that although she would love drop music with the pop star, there's one thing holding her back.

"I love Rihanna's music. But, I don't make music like that," the rapper shared.

"I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that," she explained.

Still, the Invasion of Privacy artist, who just dropped some new music solo, isn't ruling out a joint song with the Diamonds artist.

"If I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, 'This song, I know she's going to like it.' I don't want to send her nothing like, 'Ho, what the f**k is this shit? Take this thing out of my face,'" she joked of Rihanna's reaction.