Will Rihanna release new music this year? A$AP Rocky weighs in!

Paris, France - A$AP Rocky has given fans a major tease about Rihanna 's plans for new music !

A$AP Rocky recently told fans Rihanna is "working on" her next album, which would be her first in nearly a decade. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 35-year-old rapper chatted with fans in Paris over the weekend, and in a clip shared via social media on Saturday, A$AP was seen dropping a big hint about his girlfriend's next album.

"She's working on it!" he said in reply to a fan asking about the long-awaited record.

Rihanna has not released a new album since 2016's Anti, and fans have been clamoring for news about her next move for years now.

While some hoped that her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance would set the stage for a new release, the 35-year-old has continued to shy away from announcing any big plans.

In 2022, she made a brief comeback to the music scene with Lift Me Up, the Academy Award-nominated lead single from the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna has certainly kept busy amid her music drought, as the star has become quite the beauty mogul with her lucrative Fenty Beauty brand. The line has helped her reach a net worth of over $1 billion and even earned her a spot on Forbes' list of the 100 Most Powerful Women of 2023.