Cardi B steals spotlight at 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: "Shoulda been on our runway"

New York, New York - Cardi B turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a jaw-dropping custom gown the rapper's hardcore fans can't stop raving about!

Cardi B attended the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City in a stunning gown that left fans shocked. © Collage: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cardi knows how to spice up the party!

While she didn't walk the runway herself, the newly-32-year-old arrived at the event in a custom Dsquared2 gown, per Page Six.



The sheer, strapless number showed off the Bodak Yellow artist's bodacious curves and highlighted her slew of tattoos.

She paired the daring look with a fur coat and stunning jewelry, including a Jared Lehr necklace.

Her Instagram post of the sultry look quickly became a hit, with fans and celebrities alike asking why she wasn't on the runway herself!

Even supermodel Tyra Banks, who closed out the event, said, "Shoulda been on our runway with you lookin' this good!"

In a simple yet powerful comment, model Blac Chyna added, "Bomb."