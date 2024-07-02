Cardi B stuns in colorful feathered look at Marc Jacob show

New York, New York - Cardi B stole the show with her colorful look at Marc Jacobs' Fall Fashion Show!

Cardi B flaunted her colorful feathers at the Marc Jacobs' Fall Fashion Show in NYC. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Okurrrr!

On Monday, the 31-year-old rapper was a feathered dream as she attended the fashion house's Fall 2024 runaway event in the Big Apple.

Cardi's eye-catching dress from Marc Jacob's 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection featured light and dark purple hues, plus spots of yellow, which she teamed with platform white pumps and yellow knit tights.

She added a '90s-inspired updo with bangs and yellow-rimmed shades to the vibrant attire.

The Bongos rapper was seen in viral clips from the show flaunting her striking dress in the halls of the New York Public Library, where the show was held.

Cardi's appearance comes after she wowed the crowd at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, but her performance was overshadowed by the pregnancy rumors hitting her as of late.