Cardi B and Offset renew reunion rumors after attending the New York Knicks game together!

New York, New York - Rappers Cardi B and Offset may have rekindled their romance after the two were spotted sitting together courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Rappers Cardi B (r.) and Offset (l.) attended a New York Knicks game together, sparking reunion rumors! © Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fans snapped pictures and videos of Cardi B and Offset at the Knicks game on Tuesday night.

The two even appeared on the Madison Square Garden big screen!

Per Offset's Instagram Stories, the two arrived at the game together. Though he was careful not to post a pic of the two side by side, Cardi was clearly with him. Earlier, he shared a cute video of Cardi hanging out in the same plaid skirt and furry white boots she wore to the game.

Cardi B, on the other hand, shared a pic of the two walking side by side on the court on X.

She also shared a pic of her cute outfit – a cropped baby blue dress shirt, short plaid skirt, pink hair clips, and a Birkin bag.

Does this joint appearance mean the hip-hop power couple is back together?