Cardi B and Offset renew reunion rumors after attending the New York Knicks game together!
New York, New York - Rappers Cardi B and Offset may have rekindled their romance after the two were spotted sitting together courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
Fans snapped pictures and videos of Cardi B and Offset at the Knicks game on Tuesday night.
The two even appeared on the Madison Square Garden big screen!
Per Offset's Instagram Stories, the two arrived at the game together. Though he was careful not to post a pic of the two side by side, Cardi was clearly with him. Earlier, he shared a cute video of Cardi hanging out in the same plaid skirt and furry white boots she wore to the game.
Cardi B, on the other hand, shared a pic of the two walking side by side on the court on X.
She also shared a pic of her cute outfit – a cropped baby blue dress shirt, short plaid skirt, pink hair clips, and a Birkin bag.
Does this joint appearance mean the hip-hop power couple is back together?
Could Cardi B and Offset have made amends?
In December 2023, Cardi B shocked fans by announcing that she was single. Then in January, the WAP rapper admitted to getting down and dirty with her estranged hubby on New Year's Eve.
Offset also produced Cardi's music video for Like What (Freestyle). He's also remained vocally supportive of Cardi's work and her upcoming sophomore album, which she says is coming soon.
Neither Cardi B nor Offset have confirmed rumors that they are back together, but they are spending a lot of time together! What do you think?
Cover photo: Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP