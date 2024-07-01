Cardi B curses out BET Awards production staff amid pregnancy rumors
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B has been catching flack online for calling out production staff onstage at the BET Awards amid swirling rumors that the star could be pregnant again.
The Bodak Yellow artist played the 2024 BET Experience on Friday ahead of Sunday's BET Awards.
Other performers from the night included Sexyy Red, Davido, Jordan Ward, and Gunna.
Cardi's portion of the show was fraught with apparent production errors, however, and the headliner called out the backstage team mid-set.
"For production, y'all messing up my pyros, the fans is off – y'all messing up my music," she can be heard saying in footage of the incident.
"F**k am I paying y'all p***y n***as for?" Cardi asked in a profanity-laden speech. "What am I paying y'all n***as for? Put my f**king fan on, b***h. Let's go."
The internet didn't take too kindly to this display, with one X user saying, "I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/at all."
"Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don't pay after you pay before," the Bongos artist answered.
"I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable. don't half a** my show because you comfortable when I definitely don's half a**when it comes to paying."
She added, "Don't tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same ho talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason."
Why do fans think that Cardi B could be pregnant?
The Bronx native's fashion choice – an oversized sports jersey – is just the latest tummy-covering look the star has worn lately, sparking new rumors she may be expecting another baby.
Last week, she caught attention when she rocked a Princess Diana-esque oversized sweatshirt 'fit.
This string of loose-fitting looks has led to speculation that Cardi might be pregnant with baby no. 3!
She's been publicly on-again-off-again with her baby daddy, Offset, so anything is possible.
Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture (5), and a son, Wave (2).
Some fans made a connection to Ashanti's pregnancy, as she wore a similarly oversized jersey to cover her own baby bump.
Cardi B announced that her elusive sophomore album would be coming soon during this performance and later tweeted that she has big things in the works this year. Could a baby be part of the plan?
Cover photo: Collage: KAYLA OADDAMS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & AARON J. THORNTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP