Cardi B teases exciting new developments coming before the end of the year!

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B teased that she may be dropping a little "something-something" before the end of 2023, the star told excited fans on social media!

Could rapper Cardi B be dropping something new before the end of 2023? © screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B

Cardi has been working on her sophomore album for almost a year now, but the rapper hasn't shared anything about the project.

But during a Twitter space live event Monday, the WAP rapper mused about treating fans to a surprise before the end of 2023.

"I was thinking about, you know, being really quiet, being really private," Cardi says in the Twitter live clip posted by HipHop DX. "But I don't know. Maybe I should just put a little something-something out before the year ends."

"Would y’all mind if I just do, like, a video?" Cardi then asked. "If I do a music video that’s just probably in my kitchen because I don’t really have nothing planned for."

"I just feel like I gotta talk my s*** a little bit," the rapper added.