Cardi B teases exciting new developments coming before the end of the year!
Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B teased that she may be dropping a little "something-something" before the end of 2023, the star told excited fans on social media!
Cardi has been working on her sophomore album for almost a year now, but the rapper hasn't shared anything about the project.
But during a Twitter space live event Monday, the WAP rapper mused about treating fans to a surprise before the end of 2023.
"I was thinking about, you know, being really quiet, being really private," Cardi says in the Twitter live clip posted by HipHop DX. "But I don't know. Maybe I should just put a little something-something out before the year ends."
"Would y’all mind if I just do, like, a video?" Cardi then asked. "If I do a music video that’s just probably in my kitchen because I don’t really have nothing planned for."
"I just feel like I gotta talk my s*** a little bit," the rapper added.
Cardi B fans have been waiting years for new music
Fans have been waiting for more Cardi B content for years. Her Invasion of Privacy album came out in 2018.
Since then, she has been busy adding verses to other artists' songs, building her brand Whipshots, and posing for SKIMS.
In August, she promised she was done with collabs, but then of course, she and Megan Thee Stallion dropped Bongos and started a TikTok dance trend.
A little something from Cardi would sure be a great way to end the year!
Cover photo: screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B