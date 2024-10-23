Cardi B unleashes fury at Offset in since-deleted posts: "I've never hated somebody so much"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B , known for her fiery and unstoppable personality, unleashed a now-deleted tirade on X seemingly aimed at her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B (r.) slammed estranged husband Offset on social media, calling him a "garbage bag" and a "dark cloud." © Collage: Craig Barritt & Derek White / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though the Bodak Yellow singer avoided mentioning Offset by name, the timing and general content of the posts made things pretty clear to fans!

In her posts, she seemingly called the Migos rapper a variety of harsh terms, including "narcissistic," a "garbage bag," and a "dark cloud" on anyone's life, per Complex.

Things continued to heat up as she expressed a desire for bad things to happen to him.

"I wish the worst on the man," she wrote in one post. "I've never hated somebody soooo much and these b***hes be so thirsty to have him."

Cardi and the 32-year-old rapper have not been shy of airing out their dirty laundry over the past few months, due to allegations that she cheated on him during her pregnancy.

The outburst comes a month after Cardi gave birth to their third child, and one day after she blasted a prankster for calling CPS on her kids.