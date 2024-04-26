Cardi B stuns fans with sexy Balenciaga fit and all-new hair
New York, New York - Enough (Miami) rapper Cardi B is feeling herself and giving high fashion in her latest Instagram post, featuring a bold look and bright orange hair.
"Y'all be puttin on [poop emoji] I'll NEVER," Cardi B declared in the caption of her Thursday night Instagram post.
The WAP rapper shared five shots of herself in a silver and black Balenciaga racing jacket, paired with a curve-hugging black bikini and white and black stiletto motorcycle boots.
Cardi finished the fashionable look with a carrot-colored banged wig and reflective sunglasses. The sixth shot showed a close-up of the rapper's new watch and the motorcycle boots.
How the musician showed off her legs, tummy, and high fashion in her sultry posts thrilled the internet.
On Instagram, the photo series has over a million likes and counting!
Fans gush over Cardi B's latest photoshoot
"Cardi needs an award for fashion because she always on point," gushed one Instagram user in the comments.
Another celebrated the Bodak Yellow rapper's post, writing, "them thighs be thighing." That user was probably referring to Card's second pic, where the hip-hop artist shows off her flexibility by holding one leg straight into the air.
While most fans celebrated Cardi's beauty, others took the opportunity to remind her she promised her second album would be out soon: "When's the album coming girl enough with the photos I want music."
Cardi B started off 2024 strong, dropping two solo singles and a collab with Shakira in March. Since then, the artist hasn't given many updates on her anticipated sophomore album.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib