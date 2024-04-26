Cardi B stuns fans with sexy Balenciaga fit and all-new hair

New York, New York - Enough (Miami) rapper Cardi B is feeling herself and giving high fashion in her latest Instagram post, featuring a bold look and bright orange hair.

Rapper Cardi B got fans gushing over her Balenciaga photo shoot. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

"Y'all be puttin on [poop emoji] I'll NEVER," Cardi B declared in the caption of her Thursday night Instagram post.

The WAP rapper shared five shots of herself in a silver and black Balenciaga racing jacket, paired with a curve-hugging black bikini and white and black stiletto motorcycle boots.

Cardi finished the fashionable look with a carrot-colored banged wig and reflective sunglasses. The sixth shot showed a close-up of the rapper's new watch and the motorcycle boots.

How the musician showed off her legs, tummy, and high fashion in her sultry posts thrilled the internet.

On Instagram, the photo series has over a million likes and counting!