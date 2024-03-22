Cardi B and Shakira release Punteria collab – to mixed reviews
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B joined Shakira for the Queen of Latin Music's latest track, Punteria. The Bronx artist brings spicy bars, but reviews are mixed.
Cardi B's got her own March Madness going with more new music.
Shakira's Punteria, featuring Cardi B, dropped Friday along with a pastel fantasy music video.
Punteria is the opening track of Shakria's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album, which also dropped Friday.
The bilingual song, set to a dance floor beats, shifts between Shakira's smooth singing and some added Cardi B spikes.
The WAP rapper hyped the release on Instagram, writing, "PUNTERIA 🏹 Shakira featuring ME is OUT NOW," along with a clip from the music video.
Cardi B sings and raps in English and Spanish, rhyming: "I’m from the Bronx / but I got a Georgia peach / I got an empanada, mama, that he love to eat." She even adds some soft crooning to the Latin track.
Cardi B fans are thrilled to see their favorite artist team up with Shakira, but not everyone loves the result.
Cardi B's dream comes true as fans are divided
Cardi B's fans are excited that her dream of working with Shakira finally came true. On X, fans dubbed the track the "collab of the year."
In an interview with Shakira, Cardi B said she manifested the team-up.
"I don’t care if she wants me to meow – I’m doing it," Cardi gushed.
The artists and their fans may be thrilled, but not everyone is digging the new hit.
"This song is trash omg," one user on Instagram wrote. Other X users disliked Cardi's crooning, saying, "Cardi should never sing again omg."
Still others dubbed the track very Nicki Minaj and said the beat sounded stolen from Doja Cat.
Those into the tune loved the rapper's part: "Cardi you were perfect! The singing and the soft rapping it was chefs kiss! This was a great collab," one wrote.
Love it or hate it, Shakira's new track featuring Cardi B has the internet's attention. The music video boasts over 600,000 views after just five hours online.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B