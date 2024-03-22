Cardi B and Shakira release Punteria collab – to mixed reviews

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B joined Shakira for the Queen of Latin Music's latest track, Punteria. The Bronx artist brings spicy bars, but reviews are mixed.

Shakira and Cardi B's collab Punteria is out with fans already weighing in on the new tune. © Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Cardi B's got her own March Madness going with more new music.

Shakira's Punteria, featuring Cardi B, dropped Friday along with a pastel fantasy music video.

Punteria is the opening track of Shakria's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album, which also dropped Friday.

The bilingual song, set to a dance floor beats, shifts between Shakira's smooth singing and some added Cardi B spikes.

The WAP rapper hyped the release on Instagram, writing, "PUNTERIA 🏹 Shakira featuring ME is OUT NOW," along with a clip from the music video.

Cardi B sings and raps in English and Spanish, rhyming: "I’m from the Bronx / but I got a Georgia peach / I got an empanada, mama, that he love to eat." She even adds some soft crooning to the Latin track.

Cardi B fans are thrilled to see their favorite artist team up with Shakira, but not everyone loves the result.