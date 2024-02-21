Offset pushes Cardi B to drop her next album: "S**t goes crazy"
New York, New York - Cardi B's estranged hubby Offset took to his Instagram story to encourage the WAP rapper to let go of her fears and drop her second album.
Hip-hop's favorite couple may have quite a rocky relationship, but both Cardi B and Offset are very supportive of each other's music.
Cardi even joined Offset for the release of his second studio album, Set It Off, in October.
On Tuesday Morning, Offset took to his Instagram story and shared a clip of him rocking out, as multiple media outlets reported.
The video is muted, but from the caption, he's likely listening to Cardi B's latest work. Per Offset's caption and his scrunched-up expression, the tune is a banger!
"Stop being scary and drop the album s**t goes crazy," the former Migos rapper wrote in his post. He dubbed the music fire with four flame emojis and tagged his estranged wife.
While Offset romance with Cardi may be shaky right now, his appreciation for her work is clearly as strong as ever.
Cardi B has not released a new album since 2018
It's been six years since Cardi B released an album. Her first record, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018 and made history as the first album to have all its songs certified platinum.
Though the hip-hop queen has dropped multiple hard-hitting collaborations, like Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion and Jealousy with Offset, Cardi hasn't dropped an LP since 2018.
The rapper has explained the long release delay was due in part to her anxiety, but last summer, the artist promised she was done with collabs and focused on her solo music.
Hopefully, Offset's encouragement will help Cardi overcome her fears and drop new music soon!
