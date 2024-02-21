Offset pushes Cardi B to drop her next album: "S**t goes crazy"

New York, New York - Cardi B 's estranged hubby Offset took to his Instagram story to encourage the WAP rapper to let go of her fears and drop her second album.

Cardi B's estranged husband, rapper Offset (r.), wants her to overcome her fears and drop her new music. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib & offsetyrn

Hip-hop's favorite couple may have quite a rocky relationship, but both Cardi B and Offset are very supportive of each other's music.

Cardi even joined Offset for the release of his second studio album, Set It Off, in October.

On Tuesday Morning, Offset took to his Instagram story and shared a clip of him rocking out, as multiple media outlets reported.

The video is muted, but from the caption, he's likely listening to Cardi B's latest work. Per Offset's caption and his scrunched-up expression, the tune is a banger!

"Stop being scary and drop the album s**t goes crazy," the former Migos rapper wrote in his post. He dubbed the music fire with four flame emojis and tagged his estranged wife.

While Offset romance with Cardi may be shaky right now, his appreciation for her work is clearly as strong as ever.