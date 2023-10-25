Cardi B drops new Bongos behind-the-scenes – with a rattlesnake scare!
Los Angeles, California - Newly released behind-the-scenes footage of Cardi B's Bongos music video shows lots of effort went into making the sexy music video. In fact, it took a whole team, three days, and animal control, to make Bongos a banger.
Cardi B took to social media on Tuesday night to direct fans to more behind-the-scenes footage of her and Megan Thee Stallion's Bongos music video.
"GRAB YA POPCORN #Bongos BTS Part II is LIVE NOW on YouTube," Cardi wrote in the caption of the teaser clip on Instagram.
The video is a 16-minute making-of, and boasts behind the scenes shots of Cardi and Megan getting ready, rehearsals of the now viral choreography, and interviews with the creative team.
A rattlesnake disturbed the filming of Cardi B's Bongos
The WAP rapper's latest video shows fans the effort that went into the Bongos video, as well as how nervous Cardi B was about the choreography and her comeback song.
Fans of the rapper loved the clip. Many dubbed it a "great watch" and "outstanding." One YouTube commenter wrote, "I love how she’s letting her TEAM get to shine through the BTS. Cardi is so humble yet such a VISIONARY."
The Bodak Yellow rapper previously admitted she spent millions on making the vid, but didn't share there were multiple locations and costumes during three days of filming.
In the clips, Cardi B and her team are seen leaving their hotel at 4:30 AM. A highlight includes a debacle on Day 2, when production had to be paused as a rattlesnake appeared on set. State park rangers were called in to remove the animal.
In a few interviews in YouTube video, the usually confident rapper looked nervous and admitted to feeling "really anxious." She also said she's a perfectionist, revealing, "I'm never satisfied."
The takeaway from the making of Cardi B's Bongos video is that it took a whole team – and a lot of effort to make a banging hit.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Cardi B