Kim Kardashian and Kanye West flaunt co-parenting skills despite past drama

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are busy moguls, but the exes have made sure to keep their four kids the top priority in their lives.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (l.) are working together to make sure their kids remain a priority. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Per TMZ, Kimye may not be on the same page about most things these days, but when it comes to their kiddies, they most certainly are.

The outlet shares that the 47-year-old hip-hop star and the 43-year-old SKIMs founder are both making an active effort to spend quality time with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Over the weekend, while Ye entertained the crowd at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan, China, he also brought out his tribe during his listening event for his Vultures 2 album.

Shortly after, the West kids were seen getting ready to head back to school with their mom, as seen in pics The Kardashians star dropped on Wednesday.

Despite Kim's fears over Kanye's new wifey, Bianca Censori, the outlet claims that the Yeezy designer is also being supportive when it comes to helping with her step-kids.