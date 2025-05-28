Cassie Ventura welcomes baby no. 3 two weeks after testifying in Diddy trial

New York, New York - Casandra "Cassie" Ventura has given birth to her third baby with husband Alex Fine, less than two weeks after the star testified in the high-profile trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 38-year-old delivered her son in New York on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ, with mom and baby said to be "healthy and doing well".

Cassie shares two older children – five-year-old Frankie and three-year-old Sunny – with her husband Alex Fine, whom she wed in 2019.

The baby bliss comes on the heels of a brutal four days of testimony in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, where Cassie served as a star witness.

The Me & U singer shared harrowing details of the abuse she suffered at the hands of the 55-year-old mogul during their relationship, including an infamous 2016 incident caught on camera that showed Diddy beating and dragging Cassie down a hotel hallway.

Her mother then took the stand last week, testifying that Diddy further threatened Cassie after she began dating Scott Mescudi – better known by his stage name of Kid Cudi.

Cassie's husband recently opened up about his experience watching his wife's testimony, telling the media, "I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."