Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: Cassie Ventura's mom shares shocking new testimony

New York, New York - The mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-partner Cassie testified Tuesday about threats and violence experienced by her daughter during her decade-long relationship with the music star .

Regina Ventura took the stand after several days of grueling testimony by her daughter Casandra Ventura, the singer known as Cassie, who detailed harrowing abuse by Combs and his coercive, drug-fueled sex marathons known as "freak-offs."

Combs (55) is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and leading an illegal sex ring that enforced its power with crimes including arson, kidnapping, and bribery.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Ventura about an email her daughter, a key witness in the trial, had sent her on December 23, 2011.

Cassie (38) testified last week that Combs in late 2011 had become enraged when he discovered she had been seeing rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

Combs subsequently threatened to release videos of her participating in his sex parties as retaliation, Cassie told her mother in the email.