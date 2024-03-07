Cavinder twins are unrecognizable in fitness before-and-after video

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are barely recognizable from their earlier years after a major fitness transformation.

The Cavinder twins have amazed fans with their remarkable fitness journey in a viral TikTok that has been deleted. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna have blown fans away with their incredible fitness journey, shown in a new TikTok that was mysteriously deleted after its posting on Thursday.

The sisters have been basketball players for most of their lives, but it was their time as athlete-influencers at Miami that really kicked their fitness into high gear.

Now 23, they've teamed up with various health and wellness brands to spread the word about healthy living and staying fit.

Their TikTok video, where they compared old photos from their basketball days to now, was a true testament to their hard work and dedication, and fans can't stop praising them for it!

"the most rewarding feeling," the twins shared in their caption.

Earlier this week, Haley and Hanna Cavinder caused a stir on social media with their announcement of an upcoming appearance on The Dr. Phil Show.