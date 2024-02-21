Cavinder twins go viral with inspiring message about diet: "Good for the soul"

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are all about fitness and health, and in their latest Instagram post, they focused on something extra special for the soul: food.

"FOOD that is good for the soul," the twins captioned their viral post, which has received over 10,000 likes since it was shared on Sunday.



Healthy foods can be like medicine, benefiting us in many ways. For athletes, food is the key to their performance, like the notes in a song.

The 23-year-old athlete-influencers are encouraging everyone, especially sports stars, to have a healthy relationship with food.

In their post, the twins shared a variety of yummy bites, including eggs and bacon, fruits and oatmeal, and even a sweet donut – who can resist a sweet donut?

The Cavinder twins' latest post has fans just as pumped about food and health as they are!