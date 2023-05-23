Cavinder twins bond with fellow gym rats in relatable TikTok

Gilbert, Arizona - If you're a gym rat, then the Cavinder twins ' latest TikTok is definitely one you will relate to!

In a new TikTok, the Cavinder twins hilariously reenact a gym scene where they can't hear a single word the other is saying. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

When you're bumping your favorite jams during a gym workout, it may be hard to hear those around you.

In the Cavinder twins' latest viral TikTok, Haley and Hanna hilariously reenact a gym scene, acting as if they can't hear a single word the other is saying while at the gym.

The video's caption reads, "we can never hear each other in the first place," as the clip itself shows Hanna as she turns towards Haley to ask, "What?" to which Haley hilariously responds in similar fashion: "What?"

The relatability clearly struck a chord with TikTok users, as one commented below the post: "i don't know why im laughing so hard," while someone else suggested, "Just say 'omg yeah crazy.'"

Fellow influencer Carson Roney simply replied with several laughing emoji's, while another fan tagged their friends and commented, "this is us."

Since retiring from college basketball last month, Haley and Hanna are focusing on building their social media brand and crafting their potential future in WWE.