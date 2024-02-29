Cavinder twins celebrate leap year with fun photo dump

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are making the most of this special leap year in true influencer style!

The Cavinder twins are making the most of this special leap year in true influencer style with an epic Instagram post celebrating the rare occasion. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna have another viral hit on their hands!

Their latest photo dump, shared on Thursday, features their February adventures, including a sizzling trip to the Bahamas, gym sessions, glam moments, hangouts with friends, and their adorable pup.

This month has been a whirlwind of excitement for the sisters, kicking off with a Super Bowl appearance, followed by a new collaboration release with Gatsby Chocolate, and finishing off with a fabulous girls' trip overseas.

"February fun, happy leap year," the sisters captioned the post.

As always, fans hyped the post with over 7,000 likes, affirming their star social media presence.

The former Miami hoop stars are two of the biggest athlete-influencers today, sharing a collective following of over four million people and counting on their shared social media platforms.