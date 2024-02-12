Cavinder twins take Super Bowl weekend by storm with hot fashion

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Cavinder twins set Las Vegas ablaze with their dazzling fashion choices during Super Bowl weekend, stealing the spotlight with their impeccable style.

Draped in fabulous ensembles from Revolve, the college athlete-influencers didn't just turn heads – they caused a fashion frenzy that took the internet by storm!



In a recent Instagram reel posted by Hanna, the dynamic duo flaunted their outfits one by one, each more stunning than the last.

With four different dress and top-skirt combinations, the basketballers ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who couldn't help but gush over their twinning looks.

Hanna's clip has racked up over 200,000 views and counting, solidifying the sisters' status as the reigning fashion queens of Super Bowl weekend.