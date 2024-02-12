Cavinder twins take Super Bowl weekend by storm with hot fashion
Las Vegas, Nevada - The Cavinder twins set Las Vegas ablaze with their dazzling fashion choices during Super Bowl weekend, stealing the spotlight with their impeccable style.
Draped in fabulous ensembles from Revolve, the college athlete-influencers didn't just turn heads – they caused a fashion frenzy that took the internet by storm!
In a recent Instagram reel posted by Hanna, the dynamic duo flaunted their outfits one by one, each more stunning than the last.
With four different dress and top-skirt combinations, the basketballers ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who couldn't help but gush over their twinning looks.
Hanna's clip has racked up over 200,000 views and counting, solidifying the sisters' status as the reigning fashion queens of Super Bowl weekend.
Fans react to Haley and Hanna Cavinder's Super Bowl fashion
Haley and Hanna Cavinder were absolute stunners over the weekend, and their Instagram fans didn't hold back from letting the girls know it!
"gorgeous gorgeous girlss," one fan wrote.
"The looks are GIVING," another adored.
"Outfit are FIREEEEEE," one fan said.
Amidst all the stars who appeared at Super Bowl LVIII, were the Cavinder twins the best-dressed?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder